EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, April 13, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: For the second time in less than three months, mourners honor a fallen police officer at the US Capitol. This time it is William Evans, who like Brian Sicknick before him, is lying in honor inside the US Capitol rotunda. And despite what health officials call "a really rare event" and "less than one in a million," the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson has been paused after rare reports of blood clots involving six women, one of whom died. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins to share how he thinks this news will impact the overall distribution and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and what it means to pause a particular vaccine. Meanwhile, a global expert on religious freedom is concerned about a shift in policy for current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, compared to the Trump administration. Nina Shea, the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, discusses the kind of impact this will have on the millions of victims of religious persecution around the world. Finally this evening, the Vatican has announced preparations for a symposium on the priesthood. Father Sergio Tapia-Velasco from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross tells us what the symposium is about and why it is important to reflect on the theology of the priesthood.