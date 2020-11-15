Clicks6
How Germany's Universal Health-Care System Works
Germany’s health-care system spends nearly half as much as the United States but still manages to cover 100% of its population through a mix of public and private insurance schemes. There are two different systems that residents can turn to for insurance in Germany: SHI, which stands for Statutory Health Insurance and PHI or Private Health Insurance. Here’s how they work.
youtube.com/watch?v=1d3QLPdHysc
