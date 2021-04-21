Safe Haven Laws Save Lives Did you know: Every state has a Safe Haven or Baby Moses Law that allows desperate parents to leave babies at a designated location anonymously – no questions asked. As a … More

Did you know: Every state has a Safe Haven or Baby Moses Law that allows desperate parents to leave babies at a designated location anonymously – no questions asked. As a result of these laws, the frequency of infanticide outside of the womb is greatly reduced. Help spread the word about this crucial resource.