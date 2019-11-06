Modernism Declines While Catholicism Grows in the U.S. U.S. Traditional Catholic parishes are growing while Second Vatican Council Catholicism is declining, Jeffrey Cimmino writes in the Washington … More

Modernism Declines While Catholicism Grows in the U.S.



U.S. Traditional Catholic parishes are growing while Second Vatican Council Catholicism is declining, Jeffrey Cimmino writes in the Washington Examiner. He gives as an example the parishes run by the Old-Rite Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter who have reported large increases in Sunday Mass attendance. In Los Angeles, the Fraternity did not have their own church until 2018, but Mass attendance over the past year doubled from 250 per Sunday to 500.



A similar situation is found in Naples, Florida , where the Fraternity of Saint Peter has been around for less than two years, but close to 400 people attend every Sunday, an increase of 20% from 2018. Daily Masses get an average of about 50 parishioners in attendance. Sunday Mass attendance at the fraternity's parish in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho increased by about 29% in the past two years, while the parish in Atlanta has grown by 30% in the last year.



The Washington Examiner spoke with Greg Colker , a Naples parishioner and former Protestant who first attended a “standard” American Catholic parish, neither particularly traditional nor particularly liberal. But it was the Old Rite that proved transformative for him. He described it as “something that has formed from the heart of the church to form us into better people.”



Between 2007 and 2012 , an average of 10 seminarians were ordained priests each year for the Fraternity in the U.S. Since Francis has become pope, that number has jumped to an average of almost 15 per year. The number of the Fraternity's parishes has tripled from 11 to 33 in the U.S. since 2008.