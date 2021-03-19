EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, March 18, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Despite a nearly unanimous opposition from Republicans, the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Despite a nearly unanimous opposition from Republicans, the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The President of Catholic Vote also has concerns over Xavier Becerra as the new head of the HHS. Editorial Director for the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, joins to give his take on Becerra's confirmation. Meanwhile, the White House is announcing that its vaccine rollout has achieved—ahead of schedule—getting one hundred million shots in arms. And one of the vaccines has raised serious ethical and moral concerns among pro-life groups for its connection to abortion-derived cell lines. Earlier this week, a federal court ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to release additional information about its purchases of organs harvested from aborted babies to be used to create "humanized mice" for HIV research. President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, joins to discuss the case further. And finally this evening, for the first time ever, the Vatican has recently appointed a woman to a role on the Synod of Bishops. Sr. Nathalie Becquart joins to tell us about her new role and whether she was surprised when the Vatican offered her the position.