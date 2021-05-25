Our education systems worked around the pandemic and continued to function despite all the challenges. Let us gather to pray the holy Rosary from Basilica of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu, Malta … More

Our education systems worked around the pandemic and continued to function despite all the challenges. Let us gather to pray the holy Rosary from Basilica of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu, Malta for all teachers, students, and educators. Join us for the live broadcast of this beautiful prayer from across the globe. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.