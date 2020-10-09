2020 vice presidential debate: Here's what you need to know | EWTN News Nightly

COVID-19, taxes, and pro-life protections were among the topics Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) tackled in last night's vice presidential debate. The event was calmer than … More

COVID-19, taxes, and pro-life protections were among the topics Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) tackled in last night's vice presidential debate. The event was calmer than the face-off between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week. Correspondent Erik Rosales breaks down the jabs Pence and Harris took at one another. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly