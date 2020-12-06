Clicks8
Proof That Lockdowns Are Working! Check out BLUblox, my favorite evidence based blue light glasses: blublox.com/pages/jp To get 15% off, use the discount code: JP In this video you’ll see all the …More
Proof That Lockdowns Are Working!
Check out BLUblox, my favorite evidence based blue light glasses: blublox.com/pages/jp To get 15% off, use the discount code: JP In this video you’ll see all the proof you need to know that the lockdowns are working and we need a lot more of them during this pandemic! You’ll see the latest health updates from all your trusted sources! *For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: awakenwithjp.com/events -My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: represent.com/store/awakenwithjp Listen and Subscribe to my NEW Podcast here: podcasts.apple.com/…ith-jp-sears-show/id1436938686 It's also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show" Connect with me at: facebook.com/AwakenWithJP instagram.com/accounts/login/ twitter.com/awakenwithjp awakenwithjp.com
Check out BLUblox, my favorite evidence based blue light glasses: blublox.com/pages/jp To get 15% off, use the discount code: JP In this video you’ll see all the proof you need to know that the lockdowns are working and we need a lot more of them during this pandemic! You’ll see the latest health updates from all your trusted sources! *For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: awakenwithjp.com/events -My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: represent.com/store/awakenwithjp Listen and Subscribe to my NEW Podcast here: podcasts.apple.com/…ith-jp-sears-show/id1436938686 It's also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show" Connect with me at: facebook.com/AwakenWithJP instagram.com/accounts/login/ twitter.com/awakenwithjp awakenwithjp.com