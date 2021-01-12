Pope Francis Stresses a Moral Obligation to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis says it is a moral obligation to take the coronavirus vaccine. In a sit-down interview, broadcas… More





Pope Francis says it is a moral obligation to take the coronavirus vaccine. In a sit-down interview, broadcast on Italian television on Sunday, the Holy Father said those who do not receive the vaccine are playing with their own lives and the lives of others. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins to discuss what else Pope Francis said about receiving the vaccine. The pope also mentioned the political unrest that the United States was experiencing, and Flynn shares what exactly he said about the matter. The Rome Correspondent explains what else the Holy Father stressed in his interview.