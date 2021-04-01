Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
42
Advocata
43 minutes ago
Reminder for Holy Thursday: the only "collegial" action recorded in the Gospels taken by all the bishops of the time of Christ "And they all forsook him, and fled."
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up