Letter from the Prelate (11 April 2021)

The Prelate of Opus Dei invites us to live the season of Easter with the joy of knowing that Christ has risen, while recalling all the other reasons for joy that God has given us.

PASTORAL LETTERS AND MESSAGES 04/10/2021

My dear children: may Jesus watch over my daughters and sons for me!During this Easter season, we are celebrating the great reason for our joy: Christ is risen! Each of us will also have other reasons to be joyful: feeling loved and understood by those close to us, a family celebration, a success at work, relatives who manage to overcome some difficulties, etc. All these things, both big and small, and so often mixed with human limitations and suffering, are a gift from God and show us that the closeness of the Risen Christ in our lives is also evident in the good that we do or that happens to us.Let us recall these moments with gratitude, including when any sadness tries to enter our soul. Our Lady, whom we acknowledge as cause of our joy, will help us to be happy and to be, as Saint Josemaría wanted, “sowers of peace and joy.”Your Father blesses you with all his affection,Rome, 11 April 2021