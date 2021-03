Maskless priest has homeschooling mom of 11 arrested for not masking in Church. A priest in Kansas City, Missouri had a maskless homeschooling mom of 11 arrested as she prayed with her children. Now,… More





A priest in Kansas City, Missouri had a maskless homeschooling mom of 11 arrested as she prayed with her children. Now, Jane Bernardel speaks out about her ordeal.



