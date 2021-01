Shadowlands (1993) Biographical drama film about the relationship between academic C. S. Lewis (played by Anthony Hopkins) and American poet Joy Davidman (played by Debra Winger) touching upon "the … More

Shadowlands (1993) Biographical drama film about the relationship between academic C. S. Lewis (played by Anthony Hopkins) and American poet Joy Davidman (played by Debra Winger) touching upon "the problem of evil."