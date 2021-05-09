Clicks12.4K
Molokai- The Story of Father Damian (1999)
Directed by Paul Cox. Starring David Wenham, Jan Decleir, Chris Haywood. The true story of the 19th century priest who volunteered to go to the island of Molokai, to console and care for the lepers.
Directed by Paul Cox. Starring David Wenham, Jan Decleir, Chris Haywood. The true story of the 19th century priest who volunteered to go to the island of Molokai, to console and care for the lepers.
Molokai: La historia del Padre Damián-en inglés TÍTULO ORIGINAL Molokai: The Story Of Father Damien AÑO 1999 DURACIÓN 113 min. DIRECTOR Paul Cox GUIÓN John Briley (Libro: Hilde Eynikel) MÚSICA Paul Grabowsky FOTOGRAFÍA Nino Gaetano Martinetti REPARTO David Wenham, Sam Neill, Peter O'Toole, Kris Kristofferson, Derek Jacobi, Tom Wilkinson, Leo McKern, Kate Ceberano, Jan Decleir, Chris Haywood …More
Molokai: La historia del Padre Damián-en inglés TÍTULO ORIGINAL Molokai: The Story Of Father Damien AÑO 1999 DURACIÓN 113 min. DIRECTOR Paul Cox GUIÓN John Briley (Libro: Hilde Eynikel) MÚSICA Paul Grabowsky FOTOGRAFÍA Nino Gaetano Martinetti REPARTO David Wenham, Sam Neill, Peter O'Toole, Kris Kristofferson, Derek Jacobi, Tom Wilkinson, Leo McKern, Kate Ceberano, Jan Decleir, Chris Haywood PRODUCTORA Coproducción Australia-Holanda-Bélgica GÉNERO Drama | Religión. Enfermedad. Biográfico. Siglo XIX SINOPSIS Narra la historia del Padre Damián, sacerdote católico que en 1873 viajó a la isla de Molokai, en Hawai, para dedicar su vida a los enfermos de lepra allí confinados. (FILMAFFINITY)
One more comment from Irapuato
