Clicks2
Blackfriars Oxford Tenebrae (01.04.21) | Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/OxfordTenebrae21.pdf Booking a place at Mass: bitly.com/…More
Blackfriars Oxford Tenebrae (01.04.21) | Maundy Thursday Tenebrae
Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/OxfordTenebrae21.pdf Booking a place at Mass: bitly.com/massatblackfriars To support the friars: ox.ac.uk/help-support-the-friars/ Further Spiritual Resources for Isolation: ox.ac.uk/…ews/spiritual-resources-for-the-time-of-isolation/ To keep in touch with the priory and sign-up for email news: ox.ac.uk/…atest-news/sign-up-for-email-news-from-the-priory/ The Blog of the Student Brothers: op.org Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates: twitter.com/godzdogz facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/englishop/
Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Booklet: ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/OxfordTenebrae21.pdf Booking a place at Mass: bitly.com/massatblackfriars To support the friars: ox.ac.uk/help-support-the-friars/ Further Spiritual Resources for Isolation: ox.ac.uk/…ews/spiritual-resources-for-the-time-of-isolation/ To keep in touch with the priory and sign-up for email news: ox.ac.uk/…atest-news/sign-up-for-email-news-from-the-priory/ The Blog of the Student Brothers: op.org Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates: twitter.com/godzdogz facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/englishop/