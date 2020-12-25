Gloria - Misa Criolla 2 - Jose Carreras. Jose Carreras performs "Gloria" from "Misa Criolla" by Ariel Ramírez. The Misa, a mass for tenor, chorus and orchestra, is based on folk genres such as … More





Jose Carreras performs "Gloria" from "Misa Criolla" by Ariel Ramírez. The Misa, a mass for tenor, chorus and orchestra, is based on folk genres such as chacarera, carnavalito and estilo pampeano, with Andean influences and instruments. It is also one of the first masses to be celebrated in a modern language. Ramírez wrote the piece in 1963-1964.



Browse our website at Gloria - Misa Criolla 2 - Jose Carreras.Jose Carreras performs "Gloria" from "Misa Criolla" by Ariel Ramírez. The Misa, a mass for tenor, chorus and orchestra, is based on folk genres such as chacarera, carnavalito and estilo pampeano, with Andean influences and instruments. It is also one of the first masses to be celebrated in a modern language. Ramírez wrote the piece in 1963-1964.Browse our website at thebestarts.com for more great dance, music and musical theatre performances.