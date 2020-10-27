Clicks36
What could Judge Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation mean for the pro-life movement? | EWTN News Nightly
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is poised to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become the 115th Justice of the Supreme Court. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly Host Catherine Hadro breaks down what Judge Barrett's confirmation could mean for the pro-life movement and whether it may impact the presidential election.
It won't mean anything at all. ;-) Justice Barrett has insisted she'd rule on the basis of US law and not according to her Catholic faith. MFW...