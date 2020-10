What could Judge Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation mean for the pro-life movement? | EWTN News Nightly

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is poised to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become the 115th Justice of the Supreme Court. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly Host Catherine Hadro breaks down what Judge … More

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is poised to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become the 115th Justice of the Supreme Court. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly Host Catherine Hadro breaks down what Judge Barrett’s confirmation could mean for the pro-life movement and whether it may impact the presidential election. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly