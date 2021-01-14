JANUARY MaGNIFICAT: THE COVER OF THE MONTH From Saul of Tarsus to Saint Paul by Pierre-Marie Dumont T his impressive altarpiece with its life-size figures can be found behind the main altar … More

JANUARY MaGNIFICAT: THE COVER OF THE MONTH



From Saul of Tarsus to Saint Paul by Pierre-Marie Dumont

T his impressive altarpiece with its life-size figures can be found behind the main altar of the Church of the Conversion of Saint Paul in Deutenkofen, Lower Bavaria (Germany), in the Diocese of Regensburg. It was sculpted around the year 1500 in the Late Gothic—and already early Renaissance—style by the Master of the Wartenberg Misericordia, so named after the title of his most famous work.