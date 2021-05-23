Norbertine Community: "Two of our brother Norbertines were involved in a terrible auto accident upon leaving the abbey Friday evening, May 21st. Brother Lorenzo (Edgar) Romero, 24, was injured, but … More

Norbertine Community: "Two of our brother Norbertines were involved in a terrible auto accident upon leaving the abbey Friday evening, May 21st. Brother Lorenzo (Edgar) Romero, 24, was injured, but will recover. Please pray for them, their families and for Community of Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey."