The faith at 20 (conclusion): The Faith, in a few words

jamacor
The Faith, in a few words This is the last video of the series "The Faith at 20": young people from various countries talk about how their faith influences their daily lives. WHAT FAITH MEANS …More
The Faith, in a few words

This is the last video of the series "The Faith at 20": young people from various countries talk about how their faith influences their daily lives.

WHAT FAITH MEANS WHEN YOU'RE 20
opusdei.org/…/the-faith-in-a-…
