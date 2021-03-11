March 12 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 12,28b-34. One of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him, "Which is the first of all the commandments?" Jesus replied,… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 12,28b-34.

One of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him, "Which is the first of all the commandments?"

Jesus replied, "The first is this: 'Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone!

You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.'

The second is this: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.' There is no other commandment greater than these."

The scribe said to him, "Well said, teacher. You are right in saying, 'He is One and there is no other than he.'

And 'to love him with all your heart, with all your understanding, with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself' is worth more than all burnt offerings and sacrifices."

And when Jesus saw that (he) answered with understanding, he said to him, "You are not far from the kingdom of God." And no one dared to ask him any more questions.

Saint Alphonsus Maria de Liguori (1696-1787)

Bishop and Doctor of the Church

6th Discourse for the Octave of Christmas

"You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart"

The great ones of the earth glorify themselves in possessing kingdoms and wealth. Jesus Christ finds all his happiness in ruling over our hearts. This is the sovereignty he desires and that he decided to conquer with his death on the cross: "Upon his shoulder dominion rests" (Is 9:5). Many interpreters understand by these words (…) the cross our divine Redeemer bore on his shoulders. "This heavenly king," Cornelius à Lapide remarks, "is a completely different master to the devil. The latter loads heavy burdens onto his slaves' shoulders. Jesus, to the contrary, takes the full weight of his lordship on himself; he embraces the cross and wants to die on it so as to reign over our hearts." And Tertullian says that, whereas earthly monarchs "carry a sceptre in their hand and wear a crown on their head as emblems of their power, Jesus Christ bore the cross on his shoulders. And the cross was the throne to which he ascended to establish his kingdom of love" (…)

Let us then hasten to dedicate all our heart's love to this God who, to win it, has sacrificed his blood, his life, his whole self. "If you knew the gift of God," said Jesus to the Samaritan woman, "and who it is who says to you: 'Give me to drink'" (Jn 4:10). That is to say: if you only knew how great is the grace you receive from God (…) Oh, if the soul only understood what an extraordinary grace God bestows on it when he begs for its love in the words: "You shall love the Lord your God." Would not a subject who heard his lord say : "Love me" not be entranced? And could God not succeed in winning our hearts when he asks us for it with such great sweetness: "My son, give me your heart"? (Prv 23:26). However, God does not want this heart by halves; he wants the whole of it, without reserve. His commandment is: "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart."

