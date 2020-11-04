Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the Islamic terrorist attacks in Nice and Vienna

Bergoglio is delusional. He has been pushing the globalist agenda ever since he was planted in the Vatican. And what is this agenda? the destruction of borders, language, and culture. A move to the one world religion. Climate change advocacy. Humanism. UN etc etc. He is responsible for the Islamic attacks of Catholic Christians in Europe and the middle east. Therefore, his prepared statements … More

Bergoglio is delusional. He has been pushing the globalist agenda ever since he was planted in the Vatican. And what is this agenda? the destruction of borders, language, and culture. A move to the one world religion. Climate change advocacy. Humanism. UN etc etc. He is responsible for the Islamic attacks of Catholic Christians in Europe and the middle east. Therefore, his prepared statements are not credible. His actions say otherwise. You will know them by their fruits. In Bergoglio's case rotten fruit.