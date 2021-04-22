World Over - 2021-04-22 - Edward Pentin and Fr. Robert Sirico with Raymond Arroyo EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register discusses his recent reports on the increased … More

EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register discusses his recent reports on the increased pressure on the Catholic Church to change its teaching on homosexuality, and the Vatican's continuing silence on human rights abuses in China. FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute, shares his thoughts on the cultural pressure on the Church to relax its teaching on sexual morality, and the ongoing incarceration of Catholic businessman Jimmy Lai by the Communist Chinese government.