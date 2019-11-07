"The Christian ideal is not a limited perfection but the true deification of the greatest possible assimilation and union with God. To achieve this, we must strive to be identified in a certain … More

"The Christian ideal is not a limited perfection but the true deification of the greatest possible assimilation and union with God. To achieve this, we must strive to be identified in a certain manner with God’s infinite holiness, letting ourselves fully possess the Spirit of sanctification and be configured in all things to the incarnate Word. As a greater number of the faithful is truly sanctified by realising this sublime ideal, it is clear that the integral life and therefore the true sanctity of the whole mystical body are increased. During this development the perfection of the saints is effected more and more in the works of their ministry, and new and precious fruits of sanctification are continually appearing and ripening on this tree of life. In each new saint we can say that there appears a new form of sanctity, and in all of them together is manifested more and more clearly the treasures of virtue and life which are buried in Jesus Christ. Thus the feast of All Saints stands out in a glorious manner inasmuch as it manifests outwardly the hidden life of Jesus who is within. This excellence of perfection is nothing other than the overflowing of his Spirit which is poured out in them." – Fr John Arintero OP, 'On Mystical Evolution'. Today, 7 November, is the feast of All Saints of the Order of Preachers. This fresco is in the church of San Marco in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr