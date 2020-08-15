Former FSSP superior general says schismatic Lefebvre was a sedevacantist

- Lefebvre began to embrace the idea of sedevacantism that Paul VI was not a true pope, and therefore the Chair of Peter was empty. But the archbishop held this opinion largely outside the public sphere, as most of the priests in SSPX would be scandalized.

Fr Joseph Bisig, co-founder and first superior of the SSP (until 1988 he was a member of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X and knew Archbishop Levebvre well) said on November 24, 2018 during a lecture in Ottawa: