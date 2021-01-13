Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom Shares Insight on a SCOTUS First Amendment Case An important First Amendment case was brought before the Supreme Court, and looks at whether lawsuits … More





An important First Amendment case was brought before the Supreme Court, and looks at whether lawsuits seeking only symbolic damages can go forward after the unconstitutional policy being challenged has been changed, or if that change is enough to consider the case moot. Plaintiff, Chike Uzuegbunam, is seeking to hold Georgia Gwinnett College accountable for having twice violated his right to publicly share his faith while he was a student there, despite the college's change to its policies, a few months after his initial lawsuit was filed. Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents Uzuegbunam in this case, Kate Anderson, joins to discuss what exactly happened and how her client was silenced. School officials argue that since campus policy was changed, that is enough to declare this case moot. Anderson explains whether that is accurate and why she thinks it is important to allow this case to continue. With a wide range of groups with different ideologies having all voiced their support in this case, Anderson gives her insight on what the implications are for future First Amendment cases and what message is sent by asking for nominal damages.