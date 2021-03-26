President of Real Clear Politics Gives His Take on President Biden's First Formal News Conference Co-founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to share his thoughts on President … More





Co-founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's first formal news conference and how he believes it went. The president was asked questions about the border, China and the filibuster, among other things. Bevan gives his take on those questions by reporters and the contrast from the previous president. One of the questions that stood out, was when President Biden was asked if he would make the border more transparent to reporters. His response was yes, yet when asked about when that would happen, Biden replied "I don't know." The president of Real Clear Politics discusses this response and his thoughts on the matter. Bevan explains what he would have asked the president, had he been allowed into the news conference. He also shares his perspective on the Biden administration's overall handling of the media so far. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President of Real Clear Politics Gives His Take on President Biden's First Formal News ConferenceCo-founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's first formal news conference and how he believes it went. The president was asked questions about the border, China and the filibuster, among other things. Bevan gives his take on those questions by reporters and the contrast from the previous president. One of the questions that stood out, was when President Biden was asked if he would make the border more transparent to reporters. His response was yes, yet when asked about when that would happen, Biden replied "I don't know." The president of Real Clear Politics discusses this response and his thoughts on the matter. Bevan explains what he would have asked the president, had he been allowed into the news conference. He also shares his perspective on the Biden administration's overall handling of the media so far. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly