India Covid crisis: 'I lost my unborn child and wife on the same day' - BBC News.

India has seen more Covid cases in the last seven days than any other country as it battles its second wave.



Hospitals have been overwhelmed with relatives begging for beds and oxygen for loved ones - now crematoriums are also running out of space.



One man who lost his wife and unborn child on the same day says it felt like his heart had been "ripped out".



BBC correspondent Divya Arya has been speaking to him and another grieving family member.



