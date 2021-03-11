Covid-Bishop: Vaccination Is Dogma, Confession An Optional

without prior individual confession

Rovigo-Adria Bishop Pierantonio Pavanello, Italy, believes that vaccinating is an "ethical duty" and that the position of the Church - which has no teaching authority in vaccination matters - is "very clear, starting from the teaching of Pope Francis.”Ranting on IlGazzettino.it (March 2), Pavanello slandered those who oppose his views as “fundamentalist” groups. He turns criticising vaccines into a heresy: "Those who oppose the vaccine with ethical and religious reasons, reject the doctrine of the Catholic Church” - which says nothing at all about vaccinations.Two days later, the same Pavanello decreed that “in preparation for Easter, in the period from 22 to 31 March, the parish priests and rectors of the churches of male religious communities may hold penitential celebrations with an [invalid] collective absolution of the faithful.”Again, Pavanello has no authority to institute a "confession without confession" which is anyway a contradiction in itself.