Saint Solange of Bourges - May 10
Also known as
Solange of Berry
Solange of Bourges of Genevieve du Berry
Solangia…
Memorial
10 May
Profile
Born to a family of poor vine dressers. Young virgin shepherdess who took a personal vow of chastity, devoting herself to God alone. When she said her prayers in the field, a star shone over her head. Reported to have the gift of healing, especially of animals. She was murdered by her landlord, Bernard, son of the Count of Poitiers, for resisting his sexual advances. Considered a martyr as she died insisting on her fidelity to Christ. Some of the early versions of her story include her carrying her severed head into a nearby village, and the head preaching to the people.
Born
863 at Villemont near Bourges, France
Died
stabbed with a hunting knife c.880 at Champ de Sainte Solange
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
Berry, France
Bourges, France
children
drought relief
for rain
rape victims
shepherdesses
shepherds
Representation
cross
distaff
flowers
girl carrying her severed head
girl with a hunting knife in her throat
girl with a knife in her breast
shepherdess in prayer
shepherdess near a crucifix
shepherdess with a star over her head
sheep
