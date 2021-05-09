Saint Solange of Bourges - May 10 Also known as Solange of Berry Solange of Bourges of Genevieve du Berry Solangia… Memorial 10 May Profile Born to a family of poor vine dressers. Young virgin … More

Saint Solange of Bourges - May 10



Also known as

Solange of Berry

Solange of Bourges of Genevieve du Berry

Solangia…

Memorial

10 May

Profile

Born to a family of poor vine dressers. Young virgin shepherdess who took a personal vow of chastity, devoting herself to God alone. When she said her prayers in the field, a star shone over her head. Reported to have the gift of healing, especially of animals. She was murdered by her landlord, Bernard, son of the Count of Poitiers, for resisting his sexual advances. Considered a martyr as she died insisting on her fidelity to Christ. Some of the early versions of her story include her carrying her severed head into a nearby village, and the head preaching to the people.

Born

863 at Villemont near Bourges, France

Died

stabbed with a hunting knife c.880 at Champ de Sainte Solange

Canonized

Pre-Congregation

Patronage

Berry, France

Bourges, France

children

drought relief

for rain

rape victims

shepherdesses

shepherds

Representation

cross

distaff

flowers

girl carrying her severed head

girl with a hunting knife in her throat

girl with a knife in her breast

shepherdess in prayer

shepherdess near a crucifix

shepherdess with a star over her head

sheep