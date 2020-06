KENNEDY, Jr. DISCUSSES ABORTED FETAL TISSUE and VACCINES with Dr. Theresa DEISHER

On June 15th, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. interviewed the founder and president of Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute , Dr. Theresa Deisher, on the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccines. Mr. Kennedy …

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

On June 15th, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. interviewed the founder and president of Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute , Dr. Theresa Deisher, on the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccines. Mr. Kennedy and Dr. Deisher covered a wide range of topics including which vaccines contain human fetal tissue, what the existing research tells us in terms of health risks, and what alternatives might be used in place of human DNA in vaccines.