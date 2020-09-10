March for Life Reveals 2021 Theme

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins EWTN Pro-Life Weekly to announce the 2021 theme for the March for Life. Hear how the theme was planned and prayed for – and what to expect for … More

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins EWTN Pro-Life Weekly to announce the 2021 theme for the March for Life. Hear how the theme was planned and prayed for – and what to expect for next year’s March. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10:30 am and Tuesdays at 1:30 pm ET.