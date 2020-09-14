Viganò: "Francis Did Not React in the Slightest"

When he was the US Nuncio, Archbishop Viganò told Francis in September 2015 that, at the time, more Catholics than ever before were part of the US Administration (Biden, Kerry, Pelosi), but they were all pro-abortion and in favour of homosex pseudo-marriage, and gender ideology.Viganò told MarcoTosatti.com (September 14) that he asked Francis, how to explain this but Francis "did not react in the slightest.”For Viganò the responsibility for the betrayal by these self-styled Catholic politicians rests entirely on the unfaithful clergy which is "enslaved to modernist ideology.”He sees a close connection between the rebellion of the Modernist clergy - led by Jesuits - and the education of generations of Catholics.In this sense, for Viganò the deep state and deep church have acted together, with the aim of destabilising both the civil and ecclesiastical order.Viganò is therefore not surprised that Bergoglio’s political priorities coincide with those of Biden. He names immigration, environmentalism, gender ideology, the dissolution of the family, and globalism.Francis' formal "opposition" to abortion and homosex indoctrination of children is for Viganò "formal" and "disavowed in practice.”