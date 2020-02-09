Swedish church removes crosses to make Muslim migrants feel welcome

Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media reports on the Swedish bishop who has ordered crosses removed from a Stockholm church to avoid offending Muslim migrants. They're even marking the direction to Mecca! … More

Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media reports on the Swedish bishop who has ordered crosses removed from a Stockholm church to avoid offending Muslim migrants. They're even marking the direction to Mecca! Like German chancellor Angela Merkel, this bishop hates her own culture and history so much she wants to hand it over to invaders without a fight. This Swedish bishop is also a lesbian. Doesn't she know what Muslim fundamentalists do to women like her? The bigger question is, Isn't anybody prepared to defend the West any more?