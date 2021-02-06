Garonne River in France has flooded large areas. In the very beginning of February in the south of France there was a strong flood caused by heavy rains. The most difficult situation is in the … More





In the very beginning of February in the south of France there was a strong flood caused by heavy rains. The most difficult situation is in the Bordeaux region. The level of the Garonne River set a record, reaching 11 meters in places. In total, eight departments of the region were affected by flooding. Not only fields were submerged, but also about 50 roads. Several villages were cut off from land. In addition, there are 9 more departments in the north and north-east of the country and one in its central part.



