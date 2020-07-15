Saint Bonaventure

"An anonymous papal notary composed a eulogy to Bonaventure which gives us a conclusive portrait of this great Saint and excellent theologian. "A good, affable, devout and compassionate man, full of … More

"An anonymous papal notary composed a eulogy to Bonaventure which gives us a conclusive portrait of this great Saint and excellent theologian. "A good, affable, devout and compassionate man, full of virtue, beloved of God and human beings alike.... God in fact had bestowed upon him such grace that all who saw him were pervaded by a love that their hearts could not conceal" Let us gather the heritage of this holy doctor of the Church who reminds us of the meaning of our life with the following words: "On earth... we may contemplate the divine immensity through reasoning and admiration; in the heavenly homeland, on the other hand, through the vision, when we are likened to God and through ecstasy... we shall enter into the joy of God"" – Pope Benedict XVI in the first of three papal audiences on St Bonaventure given in 2010. This statue of the Franciscan saint, Bonventure, dressed in a doctoral hat and red cardinal's robes, is in the Carmel Mission Basilica in California, where the great Franciscan saint and missionary, St Junipero Serra is buried.



