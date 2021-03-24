On March 24, Pope Francis appointed a prominent clergy abuse survivor and advocate to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Chilean Juan Carlos Cruz joins 15 previous commission … More

On March 24, Pope Francis appointed a prominent clergy abuse survivor and advocate to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Chilean Juan Carlos Cruz joins 15 previous commission members whose terms were all renewed for one year. Cruz was instrumental in uncovering the case of Fernando Karadima, an influential priest in his home country who was found guilty in 2011 of sexually abusing minors in a canonical process conducted by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. CurrentsNews