President Trump: We only kneel to almighty God
HerzMariae
2
29 minutes ago
President Trump: "We only kneel to almighty God."
#MtRushmore
Quaerens
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
17 minutes ago
We catholics are kneeling before God and before his priests, bishops and the pope. And before all people, whom we wash their feet.
Quaerens
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
19 minutes ago
HAPPY 4th!
