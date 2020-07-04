Clicks22

President Trump: We only kneel to almighty God

HerzMariae
2
President Trump: "We only kneel to almighty God." #MtRushmore » Subscribe to Watch News: www.youtube.com/channel/UCm4sgCWmNgMplz… #WatchNews #news #BreakingNews #politics
Quaerens
We catholics are kneeling before God and before his priests, bishops and the pope. And before all people, whom we wash their feet.
Quaerens
HAPPY 4th!
