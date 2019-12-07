Fifty Years of Novus Ordo: Put on the Armor of Tradition

In this Sunday Sermon from So. St. Paul, Father comments on the 50th anniversary of the New Mass, arguing that the anniversary offers us the opportunity to thank God for the restoration of the Old … More

In this Sunday Sermon from So. St. Paul, Father comments on the 50th anniversary of the New Mass, arguing that the anniversary offers us the opportunity to thank God for the restoration of the Old Mass. Father then speaks of the apostasy of the leadership of the Jews--men who collaborated with pagans, led the Jewish people away from Christ and eventually brought on the destruction of the Temple. Fast-forward two thousand years, and what do we have? Apostasy at the highest levels of leadership of Christ's Church, collaboration with pagans, and the denial of the divinity of Jesus Christ. God help us, what will our 'destruction of the Temple' moment look like? Put on the armor of Tradition right now and never return to the Novus Ordo Seclorum.