Clicks
22
Push ups for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
DefendTruth
1
39 minutes ago
Two steps away from a formal civic religion prostration funerary rite
Caroline03
34 minutes ago
Prostrate only to HIM, WHOM is LIFE ITSELF, gentlemen, not she who willed it to be destroyed.
