Redesign Complete for Brooklyn's Holy Name Church

De Profundis
A much-anticipated celebration will take place at Holy Name Church in Windsor Terrace, as the parish will unveil the new interior of its church. Currents correspondent Katie Breidenbach took a look inside ahead of the big day.
A much-anticipated celebration will take place at Holy Name Church in Windsor Terrace, as the parish will unveil the new interior of its church. Currents correspondent Katie Breidenbach took a look inside ahead of the big day.
mccallansteve
Beautiful alter: However, notice the protestant table in front of it. Go figure
