Redesign Complete for Brooklyn's Holy Name Church
A much-anticipated celebration will take place at Holy Name Church in Windsor Terrace, as the parish will unveil the new interior of its church. Currents correspondent Katie Breidenbach took a look inside ahead of the big day.
Beautiful alter: However, notice the protestant table in front of it. Go figure