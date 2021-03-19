Editorial Director for the Daily Caller Discusses Xavier Becerra's Confirmation | EWTN News Nightly The President of Catholic Vote also has concerns over Xavier Becerra as the new head of the HHS. … More





The President of Catholic Vote also has concerns over Xavier Becerra as the new head of the HHS. Saying in part, the confirmation, "poses a clear and present danger for Catholics and all people of faith. Americans must be prepared for what is coming." Editorial Director for the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, joins to give his take on Xavier Becerra's confirmation to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. With a lot of people unhappy and quite frankly very concerned, including pro-lifers and people who support religious freedom, Coglianese discusses his thoughts on the matter and whether he believes their concerns are justified. The editorial director shares what comes next for the pro-life movement and those who advocate for religious freedom, as far as Becerra is concerned. With so much going on these day in the nation's Capitol, Coglianese explains what else he's keeping an eye on.