Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney Under Fire for Refusing to Back Former President Trump

A battle is brewing inside the Republican party leadership. Congresswoman Liz Cheney is under fire from fellow Republicans for refusing to back former President Donald Trump's claims about the election being stolen. The issue was brought to the light after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on an open mic stating he's lost confidence in the congresswoman from Wyoming. The audio obtained by AXIOS, comes just 24 hours after Congresswoman Cheney blasted former President Donald Trump, firing back through twitter at Trump's statement, calling the election fraudulent. It was not the first time the congresswoman has taken on the former president. She was the highest ranking Republican who voted to impeach him, earlier in the year. Even though she has faced backlash for it, some of her Republican counterparts have come to her defense. Senator Mitt Romney, who also voted to convict the former president, tweeted "Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: I wouldn't want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.