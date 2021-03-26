The History and Spread of the Catholic Church: Every Year DieuleRoi This video shows the spread of the Catholic Church through the saints (in yellow) and its presence through the dioceses, which are … More

This video shows the spread of the Catholic Church through the saints (in yellow) and its presence through the dioceses, which are either of the Western Rite (red) or the Eastern Rite (pink). The lighter color in each case shows the Minor Sees of the respective rite.