BREAKING: Jury awards Planned Parenthood $870K

Daleiden case, The jury awarded Planned Parenthood $870K in punitive damages plus hundreds of thousands more in compensatory damages. Dangerous precedent.David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress undercover investigators have been found guilty of multiple crimes and must pay millions in damages to Planned Parenthood for the work they did in exposing organ harvesting on aborted babies.The jury of nine men and one woman released its verdict Friday afternoon after deliberating less than two days, even though the landmark civil trial took six weeks.Pro-life defense lawyers have already stated they will appeal, telling reporters outside the courtroom the "process was unfair."