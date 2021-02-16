Blessed Luke Belludi - February 17 breski1 on Feb 24, 2010 Behind the north-facing wall of the Chapel of the Black Madonna is the Chapel of Blessed Luke Belludi , a disciple and companion of St. … More

Blessed Luke Belludi - February 17

Behind the north-facing wall of the Chapel of the Black Madonna is the Chapel of Blessed Luke Belludi, a disciple and companion of St. Anthony.

After the Saint's death Luke continued his apostolate, and it was probably due to his insistence that the Basilica was built.

The beautiful altar dates from the 13th century and is surrounded with frescoes by Giusto de' Menabuoi (1382). They depict:
Our Lady Enthroned Among Franciscan Saints (centre);
two episodes from The Intercession of Blessed Luke (to the sides of the altar);
in other sections some episodes drawn from the Golden Legend concerning the Apostles Phillip and James can be admired.

The mortal remains of Blessed Luke are kept in the ark that forms the altar table.