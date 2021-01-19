Anchored in Christ "We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain, where Jesus has gone as a forerunner on our behalf, having … More

Anchored in Christ



"We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain, where Jesus has gone as a forerunner on our behalf, having become a high priest for ever after the order of Melchizedek." – Hebrews 6:19-20, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. Stained glass window from the church of the Holy Trinity in Detroit.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr