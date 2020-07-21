Wineskins 7 26 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Darlene Jones on the St. Vincent de Paul Society; Tom McCarthy talks about Herman of Alaska; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Darlene Jones on the St. Vincent de Paul Society; Tom McCarthy talks about Herman of Alaska; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document Nostra Aetate; music from the CD Moved By the Spirit by the St. Christine Renewal Choir; and, Fr. Chris Cicero reflects on the readings for the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.