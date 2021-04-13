Clicks4
Love EWTN
Divine Mercy Celebration from Vilnius Lithuania - 2021-04-11 - Divine Mercy Celebration from Lithuan This inspiring Divine Mercy program begins with a special preview show, followed by Mass from the …More
Divine Mercy Celebration from Vilnius Lithuania - 2021-04-11 - Divine Mercy Celebration from Lithuan

This inspiring Divine Mercy program begins with a special preview show, followed by Mass from the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius, Lithuania. Archbishop Gintaras Grusas is the celebrant.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up