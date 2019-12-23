 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks47

Mass For Shut Ins Fourth Sunday of Advent December 22, 2019

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the Fourth Sunday of Advent December 22, 2019. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Barb Zorn, lector/cantor.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up